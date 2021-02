WACO, Texas – Lowe’s in Waco will distribute about 1,000 free cases of water beginning at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, while supplies last.

This is a drive-thru event at the store located at 201 North New Road. Lowe’s also will distribute 1,000 free cases of water at its stores in NW Austin (13201 N Ranch Road 620, Bldg G), SE Austin (5510 S IH 35), Hutto (201 Ed Schmidt Blvd) and Bastrop (719 Highway 71 W).

Lowe’s will pass out one case to each car.

Source: Lowe’s