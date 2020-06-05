Live Now
Luby’s for sale

A popular Texas cafeteria chain known for its comfort foods announced it plans to sell the company to pay off its millions of dollars in debt.

Luby’s says that it will begin the process of selling its business operations and assets, including real estate, to pay off its $35 million of debt.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the remaining money from the sale will go to stockholders. In the meantime, some restaurants will remain open while the Houston-based company seeks a buyer.

FOX44 News reached out to the Luby’s in Bellmead, but did not get a response because it is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

