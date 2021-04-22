LULAC hosts Vanessa Guillén vigils, rallies nationwide

FORT HOOD, Texas – The League of United Latin American Citizens is the nation’s oldest and largest Latino civil rights organization, and they rallied support nationwide Thursday for the “I Am Vanessa Guillén Act.”

One of the locations was Fort Hood, where a vigil and rally took place Thursday night at the Vanessa Guillén Memorial Mural Site – located in front of the Vanessa Guillén Gate. Speakers included LULAC National President Domingo Garcia, City of Killeen Mayor José Segarra and Fort Hood Independent Review Committee Member Queta Rodriguez.

