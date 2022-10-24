TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – An annual tradition honoring Central Texas military, veterans, and first responders is returning to the Mayborn Convention Center.

The Temple Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 38th annual Military & First Responder Salute: An American Celebration this Tuesday, from 11:15 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event is presented by the American Legion Post #133 and H-E-B.

The event was last held in-person at the Mayborn Convention Center in 2019. As a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic, both the 2020 and 2021 events were held virtually and as drive-thru lunch-to-go events.

Active-duty soldiers from the 13th ESC/Fort Hood, 1st Medical Brigade/Fort Hood, and Garrison Command/Fort Hood – along with the 3rd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment (ABCT)/Texas Army National Guard located in Temple – are invited as honored guests. Veterans through the American Legion Post #133 and VFW Post #1820 are also invited to attend. This year’s event includes a special presentation by Major General John B. Richardson IV, commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Regiment/Fort Hood.

Through this annual tradition, the Chamber unites the business community to give back and honor those who have given so much. More information can be found at www.templechamber.com, and by contacting the Temple Chamber of Commerce at (254) 773-2105.