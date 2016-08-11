On Thursday, retail department store Macy’s announced they would close 15 percent of their struggling stores.
The announcement of the 100 closures comes after profits dropped about 96 percent, even after sales fell less than they originally feared.
The list of stores that will shut down has not been released, but the closures are expected to take place in early 2017.
Macy’s to close 100 stores
