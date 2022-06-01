MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirms to FOX 44 News that the search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Artemio Lopez in Madison County was a “false alarm.”

The Madison County Office of Emergency Management posted on social media Wednesday morning that as of 4:45 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received two calls about a suspicious man in the area of State Highway 21 and the Navasota River Tuesday night. The descriptions of the suspicious person were conflicting, but some were similar to escaped TDCJ inmate Gonzalo Artemio Lopez. Highway 21 was closed for a period of time during the air and ground search. The suspicious person was not located during the search.

The Madison County Office of Emergency Management posted on social media at 10:00 p.m. that an esaped person may be in the area of State Highway 21 and the Navasota River. TDCJ and local law enforcement were in the area conducting searches and surveillance. Residents of the area were urged to report any suspicious activity to 9-1-1, and to remain secured in their locations if they had information regarding the person.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Wednesday morning that all roadways in North Zulch had reopened. Law enforcement will be in the area as the search continues. The department told the public, “if you see something, say something.”