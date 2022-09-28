MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Madison County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on September 18 and discovered a woman identified as Deana Okabayashi was driving the vehicle. At the time, Okabayashi was out on bond for previous felony charges.

During the stop, Okabayashi was discovered to be in a possession of a pistol and a suspected controlled substance. She was arrested and later bonded out on these charges, as well.

On the afternoon of September 27, deputies learned that Okabayashi’s bond was revoked and there was an active warrant for her arrest. Deputies were assisted by Madisonville Police Department officers and Troopers from the Texas Highway Patrol in serving the warrant at Okabayashi’s residence in the 700 block of Mathis Meadows Lane.



Deana Okabayashi (left) and the suspected controlled substance seized on September 27. (Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

As law enforcement arrived onto the property, officers say Okabayashi ran off, They quickly apprehended her and say they once again found suspected controlled substance.

Okabayashi was taken into custody and booked into the Madison County Jail on the warrant, as well as additional charges regarding Tuesday’s events.