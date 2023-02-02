MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Madison County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer just got a cool new upgrade.

The Sheriff’s Office says that K-9 Maverick has received a bullet and stab protective vest from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Maverick’s vest was sponsored by Lisa Selleck of Plymouth, Mass., and is embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

(Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., has a mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially life-saving body armor is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified.

This program is open to U.S. dogs who are at least 20 months old, and are actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,845 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million – made possible by both private and corporate donations. The organization provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org.