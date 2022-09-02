MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Madison County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer will be receiving a generous donation of body armor.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that K-9 Maverick will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. The vest is sponsored by Lisa Selleck of Plymouth, Massachusetts, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. was established in 2009. Its mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The body armor to be donated to K-9 Maverick is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. The organization has provided over 4,740 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million – which is made possible by both private and corporate donations.

This comes after the organization previously donated body armor to two K-9 officers in Killeen. You can view these stories here and here.

For more information about Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc., or to learn about volunteer opportunities, you can call 508-824-6978. Donations are accepted at www.vik9s.org, and by mail at P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.