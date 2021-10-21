Madison County deputy narrowly missed by speeding truck during traffic stop

The reason behind the Texas ” move over” law became all too real for a Madison County deputy early Thursday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Deputy McIntyre was conducting a probable cause vehicle search for narcotics on I-45 Northbound at mile marker 138, when a speeding pickup truck failed to move over or slow down, narrowly missing the deputy.

The deputy was able to recover his composure and conduct a traffic stop on that vehicle and take the driver into custody.

The suspect was booked into the Madison County Jail on several charges.

Texas law requires that when a driver approaches an emergency vehicle (police, fire, ems, tow truck, etc) the driver must either vacate the lane closest to the emergency vehicle when driving on a two or more lane highway, or slow down to a speed 20mph less than the posted speed limit.