Madison County deputy narrowly missed by speeding truck during traffic stop

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

( Madison Co SO photo)

The reason behind the Texas ” move over” law became all too real for a Madison County deputy early Thursday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Deputy McIntyre was conducting a probable cause vehicle search for narcotics on I-45 Northbound at mile marker 138, when a speeding pickup truck failed to move over or slow down, narrowly missing the deputy.

The deputy was able to recover his composure and conduct a traffic stop on that vehicle and take the driver into custody.

The suspect was booked into the Madison County Jail on several charges.

Texas law requires that when a driver approaches an emergency vehicle (police, fire, ems, tow truck, etc) the driver must either vacate the lane closest to the emergency vehicle when driving on a two or more lane highway, or slow down to a speed 20mph less than the posted speed limit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected