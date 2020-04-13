Madison County issues curfew, $1,000 fine or jail time if order violated

MADISON COUNTY, Texas- Madison County residents are now under a curfew.

A curfew is established for all areas of Madison County, Texas from 11:59 pm until 5:00 am each day to go into effect on Monday, April 13, 2020.

All individuals shall remain in or on personal property and avoid traveling on any public road or highway during this period of curfew.

Individuals who are traveling to or from a place of employment, assisting with emergency operations at the request of the Emergency Management Coordinator or her designee, traveling through Madison County, Texas, or otherwise unable to comply due to an emergency necessity are exempt from the requirements or this order.

The order does not apply to restaurants or facilities providing food and other consumables as apart of the pandemic relief effort.

The order does not apply to any other establishments that provide food and other emergency relief supplies.

A person who violates this order is subject to a $1,000.00 fine and/or 180 days confinement in the Madison County Jail.