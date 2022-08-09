NORTH ZULCH, Texas (FOX 44) – Multiple crews responded to a Madison County pasture fire. The fire was 150 acres, and has been 100 percent contained as of 9:08 p.m. Monday.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Monday night that the public should avoid the area of Bundic Road, Blagraves Road, FM-39, FM-2865 and FM-1452 West – in the North Zulch area.











(Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

The North Zulch Volunteer Fire Department – along with multiple units from Madisonville Fire/Rescue, Normangee VFD, Hilltop Lakes VFD, Iola VFD, Bedias VFD, Brazos County VFD Districts, Bryan Fire Department, Bryan Fire Marshall, Texas Forestry Service, bulldozers, Madison County maintainer and aircraft – battled a large pasture fire, along with structures.

North Zulch VFD Auxilary was on scene providing drinks and meals to first responders. Madison County Sheriff’s deputies were also on scene.