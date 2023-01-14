MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a wanted man.

42-year-old Gary Dewayne Beene has a listed address in Normangee. He is known to frequent Madison County and surrounding counties – specifically the Leon and Grimes Counties. Beene has recently been sighted in North Zulch.

The Sheriff’s Office says Beene’s active warrants include Theft of Service, Theft of Property-Felony, Failure to Appear Fabricating Physical Evidence, Failure to Appear Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Appear Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

If you know of Beene’s whereabouts, you can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 348-2755.