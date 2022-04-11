MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: 39-year-old Philip Cameron Carter was taken into custody over the weekend.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that Carter was found with assistance from the Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office, the Texas Rangers, and the Dallas Police Department.

(Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Carter is considered armed and dangerous. His last known locations before his arrest were within the Madison, Walker, and Harris Counties.





(Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

Carter has five active felony warrants. His last known vehicle was a black Ford F-250, with a Texas license plate RJC-1659.