MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – 80 bags of marijuana are discovered during a traffic stop in Madison County.

A narcotics investigator with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip at approximately 10:50 p.m. Saturday regarding a large amount of marijuana being transported through the county.

The investigator, with the assistance of Sheriff’s deputies and a Madisonville Police officer, stopped a vehicle at Greenbriar Road and Burr Road for a traffic violation. A K-9 detective alerting authorities to a scent of narcotics. 80 bags of suspected marijuana were discovered inside of the vehicle – weighing in at approximately 80 pounds.

(Courtesy: Madison County Sheriff’s Office)

30-year-old Jeremiah Johnson, of Madisonville, was taken into custody. He is charged with Manufacture Delivery of Marijuana – a first-degree felony. His rental car was towed.