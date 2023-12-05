MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A 31-year-old man has been arrested after a high-speed chase in Madison County.

At approximately 11:10 p.m. Sunday, a Madison County Sheriff’s deputy attemped to conduct a traffic stop on a silver Nissan on Highway 21, near southbound Interstate 45. The vehicle had expired registration.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Dillon Alexander, did not yield to the deputy. Alexander instead attempted to evade the deputy, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexander’s vehicle was then pursued by additional Sheriff’s deputies, in addition to Madisonville Police Department units. Speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour were reached. The vehicle traveled through state highways and county roads before traveling onto FM-1372 and Highway 21 West, then back towards Madisonville.

Deputies deployed spike strips at Highway 21 and FM-1452. In an attempt to avoid striking the strips, Alexander turned onto Standley Road at an excessive rate of speed. He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into brush nearby.

Alexander was taken into custody and transported to the Madison County Jail. No injuries or damages to law enforcement vehicles have been reported.

The Sheriff’s Office says Alexander has been charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle. He was also found to be in possession of suspected methemphetemines, and has been charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.