MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is sentenced to ten years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer.

According to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, Madisonville Consolidated Independent School District Police originally responded to a call at 724 Raney Lane on May 5, 2022. They discovered Jason Garrett was trying to pick up a child at a MCISD campus who he was not authorized to pick up.

Police arrived, and Garrett was told he was not authorized to pick up the child. He became hostile and started using profanity. Police smelled alcohol coming from Garrett’s breath. He became more hostile and started reaching his hand towards the police chief and his weapon.

The D.A.’s Office says that as Garrett became more aggressive, police pushed him away to create distance for officer safety. Garrett then advanced quickly toward the police chief and punched him several times in the face and head. The chief dislocated his shoulder attempting to restrain Garrett.

A Madisonville Police officer was dispatched to the school and tried to grab Garrett’s legs to restrain him. Garrett kicked the Madisonville Police officer, and was arrested for Assault on a Peace Officer, a second-degree felony.

Garrett pled guilty to Assault on a Peace Officer on March 13, 2023. Garrett was sentenced by Judge Hal Ridley to ten years in prison. He was booked into the Madison County Jail, and then transferred to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.