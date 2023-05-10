MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests were made after narcotics were discovered during a Madison County traffic stop.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, with the assistance of Madisonville Police, stopped a car at the intersection of McIver Street and Mathis Meadows Lane on Monday night for a traffic violation. A K-9 deputy was requested for a sniff of the vehicle.

158.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 15 grams of marijuana were found. The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle used and the cash associated with this arrest will be filed for a seizure.

38-year-old Alan Zavala and 48-year-old Leon “LeLe” Allen, Jr., both of Madisonville, were charged with Manufacture or Delivery of Substance in Penalty Group 1 – a first-degree felony.