MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made after narcotics were discovered during a traffic stop in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 6 p.m. Friday of a reckless driver traveling north on State Highway 75. Deputies responded and found the suspect vehicle failing to maintain a single lane of traffic.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. As a result of the stop, 29-year-old Robert Doyle and 21-year-old Anthony Munoz were arrested on traffic violations and narcotic violations.

The narcotics discovered inside the vehicle included 7.8 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 17.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 5.8 grams of suspected Xanax and 13.1 grams of suspected marijuana.

The Madisonville Police Department also assisted with these arrests.