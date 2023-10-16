MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman who was arrested in Madison County has died on the way to jail.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was requested for an agency assist at approximately 9:58 a.m. Saturday in reference to a possible intoxicated subject at the ball field in Normangee. A deputy arrived shortly after being dispatched, found the woman at the scene, and arrested her.

An incident occurred on FM-1452, near FM-39, while on the way to the Madison County Jail. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says that the Texas Rangers have been contacted. This incident is under investigation. The woman’s family has been notified, but her identity has not being released.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.