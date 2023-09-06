Madisonville, Tx (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety reports a 21-year-old Dallas woman was killed in a head on collision on an Interstate 45 access road in Madison County on Tuesday night.

DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said a 2012 Honda Civic, driven by Loani Caballero, of Dallas, was going north in the southbound lane of the access road near Madisonville about 9:45 p.m. It then collided head on with a 2010 Dodge Caliber going south. Caballero was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge Caliber was identified as 21-year-old Amar-ri Foster, of Midway, and was transported to CHI St Joseph Hospital. Foster was listed as stable on Wednesday.

DPS troopers had the crash listed as still open and under investigation on Wednesday afternoon.