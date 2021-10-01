Madisonville man arrested on numerous charges, including Sexual Assault of a Child

Tristan Howard Morgan. (Courtesy: Madisonville Police Department)

MADISONVILLE, Texas – An ongoing investigation conducted by Madisonville Police Department detectives has resulted in a young man’s arrest.

The investigation began on June 4, and led to the arrest of Tristan Howard Morgan on Thursday. He has been charged with numerous felonies and misdemeanors – two counts of Harboring of a Runaway, one count of Sexaul Assault of a Child, and three counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance and/or Marijuana to a Child.

Morgan has been booked into the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Jail. His bonds total $201,000.

Source: Madisonville Police Department

