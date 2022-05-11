MADISONVILLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A man locks himself inside his home after authorities show up to serve arrest warrants.

Sheriff’s deputies, along with the Texas Highway Patrol, assisted the Madisonville Police Department Tuesday night with a warrant service on the 300 block of N. Panama Street in Madisonville. The suspect had three outstanding felony warrants for his arrest, and barricaded himself inside the home – refusing multiple commands to surrender.









Authorities were soon able to enter the home, and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident or injury to law enforcement or the suspect.

The suspect was transported to the Madison County Jail and booked in on the three warrants – including additional charges which occurred during the barricade.