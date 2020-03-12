Magnolia cancels Spring at the Silos due to coronavirus outbreak

WACO, Texas – Spring at the Silos is officially canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Magnolia.

Public Relations Director John Marsicano sent out the following press release on Wednesday night:

“The health and safety of our guests, our employees and this community is our top priority. After careful consideration, we have decided to cancel this year’s Spring at the Silos festival in its entirety. Out of an abundance of caution—given the rapidly evolving nature of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases—we felt this was the most prudent course of action. All ticketholders will be issued full refunds and all vendors will be given the option to receive a full refund or a credit for a guaranteed spot at Magnolia’s next vendor fair. Magnolia Market, Silos Baking Co., Magnolia Table, Magnolia Press and Little Shop on Bosque will continue to maintain their normal hours of operation, respectively.” – Magnolia Public Relations Director John Marsicano

Source: Magnolia