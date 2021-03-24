Magnolia Farmers Market debuts in Waco community

WACO, Texas – Magnolia is teaming up with the Waco Downtown Farmers Market to bring the Magnolia Farmers Market to the Waco community.

This partnership aims to help neighbors stock up on mid-week groceries, while also supporting local farmers and merchants.

The Farmers Market will be on the Silos grounds, under the historic barn. Some of the booths there include Bloom Waco, Brazos Valley Cheese, and Richardson Farms.

“So with the winter storm, surprisingly we came out pretty good. And we are slow in enough in operation that we were able to get everything covered, so we had minimal loss. So we have replanted, and are excited for our late spring summer production,” says Liz Caraway, of Pippa Hill Farms.

If you missed Wednesday’s Farmers Market, it will be open again on April 21st and May 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.