Magnolia Network launch delayed due to COVID-19

COVID-19 has forced a delay in the launch of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network.
The network’s planned October launch is being pushed back because of production delays related to the COVID-19 disease, it was announced Tuesday. A new debut date wasn’t immediately announced.
The pandemic has brought most TV and film production to a standstill.
Discovery Inc.’s DIY Network will be rebranded as the Magnolia Network when the joint venture with the husband-and-wife team’s Magnolia company launches.
To tide viewers over, the DIY Network will air a special Sunday previewing some of Magnolia Network’s series and revisiting “Fixer Upper,” the HGTV renovation series that launched Chip and Joanna Gaines’ TV careers from Waco.
The four-hour “Magnolia Presents: A Look Back & A Look Ahead” will offer sneak peeks at shows including “Family Dinner” with host Andrew Zimmern, and the England-based remodeling series “Bespoke Kitchens.”
COVID-19 is also affecting the Magnolia Market. According to its website, the business is experiencing shipping delays because of the virus and high demand. Orders are now expected to ship in 6-9 business days.