Magnolia Press coffee shop has grand opening

WACO, Texas – Chip and Joanna Gaines are adding a new member to the Magnolia family!

First there was Magnolia, then the Silos, followed by Magnolia Table.

The two celebrated the official grand opening of their Magnolia Press coffee shop on Monday.

The new coffee shop is on 8th Street – just a few steps away from Magnolia Market and the Silos Bakery.

The first 200 people in attendance when the doors opened at 7:00 a.m. received a free cup of coffee.

There are free pastry samples until doors close Monday at 7:00 p.m.