Magnolia virtual fair highlights Black-owned businesses

WACO, Texas – A few weeks ago, a Wacoan tweeted Chip and Joanna Gaines asking if Magnolia could do an online vendor fair celebrating black businesses in town, and this virtual fair launched on Friday.

At Magnolia.com, the Gaines say they asked the community to share their favorite black-owned businesses.

With those recommendations, Magnolia has created a list of artisans and is hosting a virtual vendor fair to spotlight them.

In addition to the Magnolia website, you can also check out the fair on the Magnolia Facebook page.