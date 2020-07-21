Maintenance, inspection of Whitney Dam will lead to road closures

Maintenance and inspection of the Whitney Dam will lead to temporary road closures.

Highway 22, crossing the dam, will be reduced to one lane beginning July 22 and July 23, weather permitting. The closure will be done both days, between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The two-day temporary lane closure will allow the Army Corps of Engineers to perform routine bridge maintenance and inspection of the dam. During the closure, wide loads will be restricted from traveling in the work zone.

TxDOT urges all travelers to use caution, watch for traffic control personnel and to slow their speed when approaching work zones.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation