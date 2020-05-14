Major crash on US 190 leaves woman with serious bodily injuries

MILAM COUNTY, Texas- Texas DPS Troopers report responding to a major crash on US 190.

The accident involving involving a truck tractor semi-trailer and a SUV happened May 13th shortly after noon.

The investigation revealed 2016 Jeep SUV operated by Molly Ann Waters, 46, of Academy was westbound on US 190. A 2002 truck tractor semi-trailer operated by Laverne Hall, 65, of Bryan was stopped in the westbound lane in a construction zone by a construction zone flagman.

Waters failed to control speed as she approached the parked truck tractor and semi-trailer.

She made a last second attempt to avoid collision and swerved to the right of the trailer.

The SUV front left passenger side collided with the right rear of the trailer causing major damage and serious bodily injuries to Waters.

Waters was transported to Scott and White ER in Temple.

Truck driver Laverne Hall was not injured.