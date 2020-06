WACO/ROBINSON, Texas – The Robinson Police Department took to social media Wednesday evening to report a major vehicle accident.

The accident happened on westbound Loop 340 in Waco, and it is causing traffic to back up into Robinson.

Westbound traffic from Robinson is being diverted to the Interstate 35 access road. The northbound Interstate 35 flyover to westbound Loop 340 is currently shut down. Travelers are urged to avoid this area, if possible.

Source: Robinson Police Department