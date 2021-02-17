Major water leaks in Bellmead lead to disruption of water services

BELLMEAD, Texas – City of Bellmead staff is working on nine major water leaks.

Due to the number of leaks, the water loss in the city’s water storage tanks, and the lack of pressure, the water has been turned off for all residents West of Loop 340 and Interstate 35. This will allow crews to complete emergency repairs during overnight hours.

The city is urging residents to take this time to prepare and fill up available containers with water. The water will be turned back on as soon as the repairs have been made.

The city has received roughly 75-100 reports of no water – many of which may be the result of frozen pipes inside and under homes due to the lack of electricity/heat.

If you experience burst pipes that are leaking inside your house, you can call dispatch at 254-799-2436. They will send someone to turn off water as soon as a technician becomes available.

Source: City of Bellmead