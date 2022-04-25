WHITNEY, Texas (FOX 44) – The majority of the City of Whitney was without power on Monday.

City Administrator/Chief of Police Christopher Bentley announced Monday morning on a social media post that power was out for the majority of the city due to a transformer fire.

Bentley said everything was estimated to be be repaired sometime before noon.

Texas-New Mexico Power posted on social media Monday morning that the power restoration estimate for the Whitney outage was revised to 1:00 p.m. They also said that customers who depend on powered medical equipment are urged to employ backup plans, if they haven’t already.

Texas-New Mexico Power has since updated its post, saying crews are getting closer to having repairs completed, but the revised estimated time is 3:00 p.m.

As of around 2:45 p.m., Texas-New Mexico Power says repairs have been made, and power has been restored. If anyone’s power still is out, the company says to first check your breakers. If the breakers are okay, you can call them at 888-866-7456 to report a new outage.