WHITNEY, Texas (FOX 44) – The majority of the City of Whitney is currently without power.

City Administrator/Chief of Police Christopher Bentley announced this Monday morning on a social media post, saying this is due to a transformer fire.

Bentley says everything is estimated to be be repaired sometime before noon.

Texas-New Mexico Power posted on social media Monday morning that the power restoration estimate for the Whitney outage was revised to 1:00 p.m. They also said that customers who dependend on powered medical equipment are urged to employ backup plans, if they haven’t already.

