Make a donation to the Rescue Elves Program

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Fire & Rescue is now accepting donations for its annual Rescue Elves Program.

This program provides toys for children in need during the holiday season. Residents are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys to any Temple fire station through December 1.

Monetary donations will also be accepted. Checks must be made payable to Temple Fire & Rescue, with Rescue Elves. Checks can be mailed to the Central Fire Station, located at 210 North 3rd Street.

Sponsoring opportunities are also available. If you are interested in sponsoring a child, you can contact Susan Randles at 417-540-4586 or Leandra Scottini at 254-298-5682.

Families are selected in cooperation with the Temple Independent School District and the Belton Independent School District.

For more information, you can contact Temple Fire & Rescue PIO Santos Soto at sasoto@templetx.gov or Public Safety PR Specialist Alejandra Arreguin at aarreguin@templetx.gov.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue