WACO, Texas – The temps are about to get cold again, and there will be several people in need of keeping warm.

Your donation of a new or gently-used coat will be given directly to those in need the most at the upcoming Project Homeless Connect event hosted by the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition.

You can dropoff donations at The Salvation Army Waco office – located at 4721 W Waco Drive. Be sure to look for the collection box outside of the office/thrift store, or the collection box in the drive up donation area.

(Courtesy: The Salvation Army Waco)

Source: The Salvation Army Waco