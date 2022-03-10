WACO, Texas – Due to the forecasted weather for Friday, crews are rescheduling the westbound Highway 6 closures set to occur on Friday night. These closures will now occur Thursday night.
These closures will include:
- Highway 6 westbound mainlanes from N Old Robinson Road to the westbound on-ramp of Highway 6, just before Beverly Drive.
- Westbound on-ramp to Highway 6, before the Interstate 35 intersection.
- Westbound on-ramp to Highway 6, before Bagby Avenue.
- Westbound frontage road right after the on-ramp to Highway 6, before the Beverly Drive railroad.
- Director connector from northbound Interstate 35 to westbound Highway 6.
These closures will be active from 8:00 p.m. Thursday to 7:00 a.m. Friday.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation