WACO, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new u-turns at Bagby Avenue as part of the Mall-to-Mall project.

To safely perform this task, crews will conduct various nightly full mainlane closures on Highway 6. Closures will begin this Friday night, and conclude the following Friday, March 11.

Closures will include:

Friday, March 4/March 11:

Highway 6 westbound mainlanes from N Old Robinson Road to the westbound on-ramp of Highway 6, just before Beverly Drive.

Westbound on-ramp to Highway 6 before the Interstate 35 intersection.

Westbound on-ramp to Highway 6 before Bagby Avenue.

Westbound frontage road right after the on-ramp to Highway 6, before the Beverly Drive railroad.

Director connector from northbound Interstate 35 to westbound Highway 6.

These closures will be active from 10:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Monday, March 7/Wednesday March 9:

Highway 6 eastbound mainlanes from the off-ramp to Exchange Parkway, to the off-ramp just past Bagby Avenue (Legend Lake Parkway). The eastbound on-ramp to Highway 6 prior to Bagby Avenue will also be closed.

These closures will be active from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

The Bagby bridge will remain open during construction/closures, and the intersection will be controlled by law enforcement.

There will be less impactful closures occurring the nights of March 3 and March 4. These closures include the outside westbound mainlane of Highway 6 from the westbound off-ramp past Bagby Avenue, to the off-ramp before Industrial Drive. There will also be a closure of the outside eastbound mainlane of Highway 6 from the on-ramp past Imperial Drive to the off-ramp before Bagby Avenue.

Source: Texas Department of Transportation