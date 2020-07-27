Man accused in attack on elderly Temple woman

A 44-year-old Temple man has been arrested in connection with an attack on a 68-year-old woman and smashing the windows out of her car.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Eric Demonee Tryon who remained in the Bell County Jail Monday morning on a charge of injury to the elderly with intent bodily injury.

Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems said officers had gone to a home in the 700 block of East Avenue D Friday on what was originally turned in as a criminal mischief incident.

When they got there, they found that the suspect and the victim had been in an argument when Tryon is accused of smashing the windows of the victims 2017 Nissan Altima.

The victim was also slapped and pushed in the chest.

Officers arrested Tryon and booked him into the jail Friday night.