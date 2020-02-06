Man accused in shooting near Baylor brought back to McLennan Co to face charges

A Whitney man accused in the November 1, 2019 shooting death of D’airse Holder near the Baylor University campus has been brought back to McLennan County to face murder charges.

Jamarine Rashan Long had been held in the Hill County jail since Hillsboro police picked him up in the 500 block of Corsicana Highway back on January 4 of this year.

Jamarine Long after arrest in Hillsboro

The shooting occurred at a Halloween party at The Grove Apartments at 2826 South University Parks Drive, just a short distance from campus.

An argument had escalated with a gunman, suspected of being Long, firing a shot that killed the 22-year-old Holder.

One other man was wounded and treated and released at a hospital.