Man accused in shooting outside a Killeen McDonalds has been indicted by Bell County Grand Jury

A Bell County Grand Jury has indicted 20-year-old Joshua Dasilva of Killeen on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an October 22nd incident outside a Killeen McDonalds location.

Police had responded to the area of the restaurant at 109 East Rancier after receiving multiple calls about shots being fired and someone being shot.

When officers arrived in the area, they found the victim who was airlifted to an area hospital.

An arrest affidavit said the victim and suspect had an ongoing disagreement and had agreed to meet to resolve them.

When the victim arrived, several shots were fired and he was hit in the back.

The suspect was found a short time later and taken to the Bell County Jail.

He remained there until the grand jury session with his bond set at $200,000 on the assault charge.

He had also been charged with failing to identify or giving false information.