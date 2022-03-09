A 42-year-old Killeen man is being held on a quarter-million dollar bond, charged with the sexual abuse of an under-age girl for four years.

Neroo Narbut Flowers turned himself in at the Bell County Jail Tuesday after a warrant for his arrest was obtained on charges of sexual assault of a child under the age of 17.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the investigation began back in October 2021 when officers got the case.

The victim had made an outcry saying a man she knew had sexually assaulted her at her residence from the age of 12 until the age of 16.

As the investigation progressed, information was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and the complaint was returned.