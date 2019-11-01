Man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman now faces a felony charge

Under a new Texas law that went into effect September 1, a 35-year-old Woodway man is facing felony charges in connection with the assault of a pregnant woman.

Woodway Public Safety Officers obtained the warrant against Kevin Wayne Carlson and took him to jail Thursday in the case.

Woodway officers say that under the new law, if the victim is pregnant, the charge automatically goes up from a misdemeanor to a felony even if no serious injury results.

A Woodway spokesman said they were called to a home in the 700 block of Arliss about 11:40 a.m. October 28 on a reported domestic disturbance.

They found a 35-year-old woman who was five months pregnant who had been struck in the face during an argument.

The suspect had gone by the time police had arrived.

