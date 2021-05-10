Man accused of assaulting officer during traffic stop, fleeing scene

A man accused of assaulting Killeen police officer after a traffic stop and fleeing on foot has been tracked down and is facing multiple charges.

Shaun Rene Tennessee remained in the Bell County Jail under a total of $134,000 bond Monday after being booked in early Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said Tennessee was a passenger in a car stopped for having a defective tail light back on April 8.

After the vehicle was stopped in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and 10th Street, an officer approaching the passenger side of the car noticed a clear plastic baggie with an unknown substance in it.

When the officer told both occupants to pace their hands in front of them, Miramontez said the passenger was not cooperating.

As the officer opened the door, the passenger tried to place his feet out of the vehicle and as the officer attempted to restrain him, Miramontez said he struck the officer in the head and fled.

Later testing of the contents of two baggies recovered that he left behind showed one testing positive for methamphetamine and the other for cocaine.

Since the identity of the man who fled was known, officers were able to get a warrant for his arrest.

Members of the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located Tennessee in the 1500 block of Lake Road and took him into custody without serious incident.

He was charged with assault on a public servant, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.