Man accused of breaking into an apartment, assaulting occupants

Temple police report arresting a 33-year-old man after an apartment door was kicked in and the occupants assaulted.

Police got the call from The Willowbrook Apartments in the 500 block of West Avenue V at 8:55 a.m. Monday.

When they got there, a female victim said a man she knew had kicked in her door while she and a friend were sleeping.

She told officers the man threw a bathroom scale and hit her friend in the head, with a fight then breaking out.

As the woman tried to get between them to stop the fight, she herself was injured.

Police report identifying Arrington Jaquin Alexander as a suspect in the case, made contact with him after he called police to give his location.

Temple Police Department spokesperson Alejandra Arrequin said he was then taken into custody for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.