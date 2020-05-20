Man accused of breaking into multiple Robinson homes, taking a shower in one

Robinson police report arresting a 35-year-old man after a bizarre sequence of events in a neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Lt. Matthew Troup said police began getting calls Tuesday afternoon about 5:30 about a man with a ripped shirt running through several yards surrounded by privacy fences in the area of the 600 block of Apple Cross Circle.

As officers were checking the area, more calls came in saying what was believed to be the same man was seen entering a vacant home, then coming back out.

Callers said they had gotten a picture of him.

Officers found a man matching the description they had been given hiding in a tree between two homes in the 700 block of MacIntosh.

Officers identified him as Eric Shon Rabon.

During the investigation, it was found that two separate homes in that neighborhood had been entered, with a man taking a shower while in one of them.

When he entered another home, he was confronted by the homeowner and fled.

When he was taken into custody, Rabon was found to be wearing boots taken from yet another home.

He was taken to the McLennan County Jail and booked in on two charges of burglary of a habitation.

Jail records indicate he was also being held on two other charges of forgery of a financial instrument out of Williamson County.