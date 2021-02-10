Man accused of breaking student’s laptop, assaulting family member

A 30-year-old Temple man is being held on multiple charges following a Monday morning incident that resulted in a student’s laptop being broken and thrown at the victim.

As police investigated the incident, they also found that the suspect had an outstanding active arrest warrant for another aggravated assault with a firearm.

Reggie Darnell Sauls, Junior had his bond set at a total of $255,000 on the two charges.

Police report being called to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of East Zenith at 10:50 a.m. Monday.

The victim told police a man wouldn’t leave her residnce and was kicking holes in the walls.

She said that an argument started after she asked Sauls to help with a child inside the residence so the victim could concentrate on her school work.

Sauls is then accused of becoming angry and breaking the victim’s laptop.

The victim retaliated by breaking Sauls’ Playstation at which time the broken laptop was thrown at the victim, resulting in a cut.

The victim also suffered a facial injury in a struggle with the suspect.

Officers found Sauls in the backyard of the residence at which time they discovered the other warrant.

Sauls was transported to Baylor Scott & White for a COVID-19 test before being taken to jail because he had recently tested positive.

After being tested he was taken to jail on charges of assault causing bodily injury family member and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.