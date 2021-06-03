Man accused of burglarizing his neighbor’s house

Killeen police did not have far to go to find a suspect and make an arrest after a Monday afternoon burglary…they just had to go next door.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said police were called to the 1200 block of North College Street at 3:19 p.m. on a reported burglary in progress.

When they got there and began their investigation it was determined that their suspect had forced entry into the home and carried away several items.

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Torico James Crutcher who is the neighbor of the victim

He was arrested later and booked into the Bell County Jail where he remained Thursday on $50,000 bond.