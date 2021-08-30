Man accused of Capital Murder and harassing Central Texas realtors dies in jail

Capital murder defendant Andy Castillo, 58, died in jail, according to both the family of Linda Trevino Carbajal and jail records.

Mary Trevino, the mother of Linda, was told Castillo was very ill and died in the jail. The official records said “released, deceased” as of August 27 at 4:33 p.m.

FOX44 News reported in January that Castillo faced charges of harassing women across 20 cities and ten states.

McLennan County deputies arrested Andy Castillo at his Lubbock home after reports that he sent threatening emails to Waco-area realtors.

A Lubbock County Grand Jury indicted Castillo for capital murder on December 1, 2020. The indictment said he strangled Linda Carbajal on April 19, 2004 and also strangled Cynthia Palacio on July 15, 2003. The indictment said “both murders were committed pursuant to the same scheme or course of conduct” even though they happened at different times.

Palacio was 21-years-old when her partially naked body was found along a Lubbock County road near Slaton. DNA was collected at the crime scene. After Castillo was arrested on the McLennan County charge, his DNA was then matched.

(Left to right) Linda Trevino Carbajal and Cynthia Palacio

Carbajal was also 21-years-old when her body was found along a road in Northern Lubbock County.

After the capital murder indictment, Mary Trevino said, “I forgive you with all my heart.”

“But I do want to pray for you and I hope that you will accept the Lord one day because the Lord is the one that is going to judge you,” she added.