Man accused of choking girlfriend with a belt, threatening her and children’s lives

Papers filed with the court by investigators accuse a 32-year-old man of putting a belt around the neck of his then-girlfriend then threatening to kill her and walk her children out in traffic.

Clevis Cornelius Harris, Jr was booked into the Coryell County Jail early Tuesday morning after being arrested on a Copperas Cove warrant in the case.

His bond was set at $55,000 total on charges of assault with bodily injury by choking and terroristic threat.

The arrest came in connection with an incident alleged to have occurred September 22, 2019 in the parking lot of the Copperas Cove Domino’s Pizza in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.

The affidavit stated that the victim and suspect had been in another nearby business using their WIFI when she got a message from another man and the suspect got upset and told her they needed to go home.

The victim said as she was walking and pushing her two daughters she was told ” It’s not going to be pretty when we get home.”

The affidavit states she told police a tan belt was tied around her neck impeding her breath as she was told to keep walking.

When they reached the Domino’s parking lot, she says the suspect began choking her with both hands.

She said she was told ” he would kill her in front of her children and push them into the highway along with himself.”

The victim said when he loosened his grip, the belt was loose enough for her to break free.

She told police she ran away and last saw Harris walking on foot to the east.

He was gone when police arrived.

Harris remained in the Coryell County Jail Wednesday.